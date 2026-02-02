Kerala Health Minister counters BJP claim on AIIMS, cites Centre''s 2024 letter

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday rejected claims that the State missed out on an AIIMS because it failed to provide land, saying that the Centre had already acknowledged receipt of all required documents.

In a Facebook post, the minister referred to a letter sent by the Union government to Kerala in 2024, after the State submitted land-related records sought by the Centre.

According to the letter, the Ministry of Finance had been asked to grant in-principle approval for setting up an AIIMS in Kerala, and the project was expected to be included in the next announcement.

"Two more Union budgets have passed since then. No AIIMS yet," George said in the post.

Her remarks came a day after BJP State president Rajiv Chandrasekhar said Kerala did not get an AIIMS as land acquisition for the project was not completed.

He recalled that in 2017, the Centre had considered allotting AIIMS either to Madurai in Tamil Nadu or to Kerala, but claimed the process did not move forward due to the land issue.

Countering the statement, the minister said Kerala had fulfilled the Centre's requirements and accused the BJP of misleading the public on the issue.

She said the Centre’s own communication showed that the delay was not due to any failure on the part of the State government. PTI TGB TBA ADB