Kerala Health Minister hurt during protest by opposition activists

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 25 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George allegedly suffered injuries during a protest by activists of the opposition student outfits here.

The incident occurred when the minister reached Kannur railway station to board a train.

State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who was present at the railway station at the time of the incident, told reporters that the minister suffered injuries to her hand and neck.

Visuals aired by news channels showed the minister, accompanied by police personnel, trapped between protesters.

She has been shifted to the government hospital here. PTI TGB ROH