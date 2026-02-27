Kerala Health Minister 'incompetent', but attack on her is 'cowardly': BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday called the state Health Minister Veena George "incompetent", but termed the alleged attack on her as "cowardice".

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said that the BJP and NDA have taken a strong stance against George "as she is the most incompetent Health Minister the state has ever seen".

"That is why I have also demanded her resignation. But, physically assaulting and threatening a woman minister is cowardly and unacceptable. I strongly condemn it," he said in his post.

The minister has not yet responded to Chandrasekhar's remarks.

He was referring to the recent alleged attack on George by activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at the Kannur railway station two days ago following which she complained of a neck injury and was hospitalised.

The activists of KSU, the student wing of the Congress, had protested against the minister by waving black flags, but were arrested and booked for attempted murder after George complained of the neck injury.

George was discharged from Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur on Friday, where she had been admitted after complaining of neck and hand pain following the protest.

In his post, Chandrasekhar also termed the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government as "incompetent" and the Congress-headed UDF opposition as "irresponsible" and contended that "a complete political change is necessary".

"It is time to put an end to the rotten political culture of the LDF and UDF fronts, which has been characterised by corruption, mismanagement and political violence.

"Instead of creating controversies, we need a responsible government that focuses on improving the quality of life of the people," he contended in his post. PTI HMP ROH