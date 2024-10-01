Kerala Health Minister warns against unauthorised medical practice

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday issued a stern warning against unregistered medical practice, labelling it a 'criminal offence'.

In a statement here, she stressed that all medical practitioners in the state must adhere strictly to existing legal requirements.

Under the Kerala State Medical Practitioners Act, 2021, it is an offence to practice in the state without registration, she pointed out.

As per the Clinical Establishments Act, it is the responsibility of the respective institution to ensure that those working in the hospital are suitably qualified and registered.

George also sought the support of everyone to implement the Clinical Establishments Act in the state.

The minister's statement came days after a patient reportedly died at a private hospital in northern Kozhikode district due to alleged medical negligence of a 'fake doctor', who didn't have an MBBS degree.

George assured the deceased man's family all steps to ensure maximum punishment for the accused, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH