Kerala health summit leaders call for better showcasing of Ayurveda and modern medicine

Kochi, Oct 26 (PTI) A two-day Global Ayurveda Summit (GAS), which got underway here on Thursday, stressed the need for creating startup ecosystems in Ayurveda, which would help in combining traditional wisdom and innovative approaches.

Advertisment

The 5th GAS conference is being held along with the 10th edition of the Kerala Health Tourism by the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with the Government of Kerala and Ministry of AYUSH.

There is enhanced health consciousness and a proactive approach towards preventive care and holistic wellness practices, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, speakers at the conference said as the southern state is aiming to become a global hub for holistic treatment.

Addressing the summit virtually, former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Amolo Odinga, was all praise for the Ayurvedic practitioners in Kerala, a CII statement said here.

Advertisment

He recounted that his daughter, who had faced the daunting challenge of aneurysm, and had been partially blind after a surgery, had regained her sight partially following treatment at an ayurvedic eye hospital in the state.

The Kenyan leader said his daughter was taken to Israel, China and Germany for treatment, but without any success.

But after she was given treatment at the hospital in Kerala, her eyesight had been restored.

Advertisment

He said he shared this experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The skill, expertise and holistic approach of the hospital's treatments not only saved her life, but also greatly improved her overall well-being, he said.

"This experience instilled in me profound respect and trust in Ayurveda”, he said.

Advertisment

"We can facilitate the expansion of Ayurveda by sharing our experiences and encouraging more research and collaborations. It is essential to create awareness about the efficacy of ayurvedic treatments and promote it as a complementary approach to modern medicine", he said.

He also highlighted the need for fostering partnerships between India-based Ayurveda centers, practitioners and service providers in Africa.

These partnerships can lead to the exchange of knowledge, the training of local practitioners and the establishment of centers of excellence across Africa.

Advertisment

Speaking at the inaugural session of the summit, S Sajikumar, Managing Director, Dhatri Ayurveda Pvt Ltd said Ayurveda means business as well.

Ayurveda alone is expected to witness avCompound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.51 per cent during 2022-28, according to him.

To exploit these market opportunities, there is need to create startup ecosystems in Ayurveda and AyurTech, he added.

Advertisment

'AyurTech' is also about combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) and genomic technologies for achieving evidence-based Ayurveda solutions.

Senthil Thondaman, Governor, Eastern Province, Sri Lanka, praised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for promoting medical tourism in the state.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had also taken a lot of initiatives for promoting Yoga and Ayush products all over the world, he said.

The summit is focusing on the theme "Mainstreaming Ayurveda through Branding, Research, AI and Startups".

Dr P M Varier, Chief Physician and Trustee Arya Vaidyasala, Kottakkal, said branding sets quality standards which are key to entrepreneurship.

An exhibition of various Ayurveda, modern medicine and tourism products are also on display as part of the conferences which are being attended by over 400 delegates, including those from abroad, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH