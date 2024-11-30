Kerala higher education sector needs comprehensive, radical change: Minister Bindu

Kochi, Nov 30 (PTI) A comprehensive, radical shift in Kerala's higher education sector is essential, Minister R Bindu said.

The minister emphasized that higher educational institutions in the state are playing a key role in creating a knowledge-based society with a focus on bridging the gap between education and employment and promoting students' entrepreneurial interests.

Bindu, the minister of higher education in the state, was addressing a meeting of committees set up to conduct the 'Shaping Kerala's Future - International Conclave on Next-Gen Higher Education,' organized by the Kerala State Council for Higher Education at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here, a press release issued by the university on Saturday said.

The international conclave will take place on January 14 and 15 next year at Cusat. Minister R Bindu noted that the conclave, which was announced in response to the rapid pace of global changes, is part of the state government's vision, the release stated.

Law Minister P Rajeev, who was the chief guest at the meeting, said that Kerala is set to enter an era of 'brain gain' and reverse migration.

He emphasized that higher educational institutions are key to solving industry challenges. He also said an ecosystem where researchers, academia, and industry can collaborate was essential.

Minister Rajeev added that conferences like this will significantly influence policy-making, driving change and enabling reverse migration through advancements in both industrial and educational sectors.

The conclave aims to discuss innovative approaches and share excellence in research and academics, offering a platform to address the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, the release said.

Plenary and parallel sessions will cover topics such as Kerala's global perspective on education, research excellence, economic sustainability, artificial intelligence, the role of research in policy-making, changes in the workplace and teaching sectors, and the impact of student unions on higher education, it added.

The meeting also proposed conducting various pre-conclave events at Kochi's leading educational institutions, the release said. PTI ARM ARM ADB