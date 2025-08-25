Kerala hikes Onam bonus, allowances for 13 lakh employees, pensioners

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI) Kerala has announced higher Onam bonuses and allowances for state employees, teachers, pensioners, and thousands of other workers, offering a festive season boost to more than 13 lakh people.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the government bonus for employees and teachers will increase by Rs 500 to Rs 4,500 this year. Those not covered by the bonus will instead receive a special festival payment of Rs 3,000, up from Rs 2,750.

Service pensioners will get Rs 1,250 as a festival allowance, Rs 250 more than last year, while retirees under the participatory pension scheme will also benefit, Balagopal said in a release.

The state will provide all government staff an Onam advance of Rs 20,000, while part-time and contingent workers will receive Rs 6,000. Contract and scheme workers will see their festival allowance rise by Rs 250, the minister said.

Payments for different groups will range from Rs 1,250 for pre-primary teachers and staff in special schools, to Rs 1,550 for midday meal workers in schools.

ASHA workers, Buds School staff, palliative care nurses, Mahila Samakhya Society messengers, and school counsellors under the Kishori Shakti Yojana will each get Rs 1,450. Anganwadi and Balavadi helpers and ayahs will also receive the same amount.

SC/ST promoters, tourism department lifeguards, and home guards under the Home Department will be paid Rs 1,460, the minister said.

Balagopal said the decision to raise payments was taken despite "financial strain" on the state.

He blamed central government policies for Kerala's budget troubles, but stressed that "all categories of employees and pensioners who received benefits last year will see higher amounts this year."