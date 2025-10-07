Kerala: Hospital cradle finds newborn boy, named after late CM Achuthanandan

Alappuzha (Kerala), Oct 7 (PTI) At 2 pm on Tuesday, a tiny three-day-old boy weighing just 2.5 kg was found in the 'Amma Thottil' — a cradle set up beside the Women and Children’s Hospital here for mothers in distress.

Doctors at the hospital examined the infant immediately and confirmed he was healthy.

He has been named Achyuth, in memory of the late V S Achuthanandan, the former Kerala Chief Minister born in the district and remembered as a stalwart of working-class struggles, an official release said.

For now, the baby is safe under medical care while the state prepares to begin adoption procedures.

This is not the first child to be placed in the cradle. Last week, on October 1, a little girl named Veena was found there.

State Child Welfare Committee secretary G L Arun Gopi said, “Since adoption procedures for the new arrival must begin, anyone who claims guardianship of the child should contact authorities without delay.” PTI TGB SSK