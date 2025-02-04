Kerala Human Rights panel directs distribution of marine radios among fishermen

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed authorities to distribute the VHF marine radios, used by seafaring fishermen for communication, among deserving coastal residents without delay.

The Very High Frequency (VHF) marine radio allows instant communication between boats and other watercraft.

Commission Chairperson Alexander Jacob directed the state Fisheries Director in this regard, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The panel intervened in response to a complaint filed by a fishermen's outfit, alleging that although an adequate amount had been paid in 2020, many fishermen had yet to receive the device, the statement added.

According to a report submitted by the state Fisheries Director, 432 beneficiaries had paid the amount, and of them, 245 had already received the marine radio.

The remaining gadgets will be distributed at the earliest, the statement said. PTI LGK SSK ROH