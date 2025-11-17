Kerala Human Rights panel orders Rs 1 lakh for worker tortured in police custody

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Monday directed the state government to pay a compensation of one lakh rupees to a construction worker who allegedly suffered custodial torture at the hands of a police officer three years ago.

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas said in the order that the government may recover the amount from the accused officer, P R Rahul, who is currently serving as a sub-inspector in the state police.

"If the amount is not paid within two months, eight per cent interest must be added. The additional chief secretary (Home) must implement the order and file a report to the Commission within two months," the order stated.

The compensation is to be paid to Suresh, a resident of Chathannoor in Kollam, who allegedly suffered the assault, according to a statement.

The complainant stated that he was assaulted on August 30, 2022, while doing masonry work. Following the incident, he experienced abdominal pain and urinary issues, for which he sought treatment at Kollam Medical College. PTI LGK SSK