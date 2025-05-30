Kerala human rights panel probes reported serving of expired cold drinks on Vande Bharat

Kannur (Kerala), May 30 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Friday said that it has registered a case on its own after reports alleged that expired cold drinks were given to passengers on the Vande Bharat Express train from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram a day ago.

In a statement, the commission said it has issued a notice to the Divisional Railway Manager in Palakkad, asking for an investigation and a report within 15 days.

The commission acted after local media reported that cold drinks served on the train were allegedly past their expiry date.

The bottles were said to be manufactured on September 25, 2024 and expired on March 24, 2025.

Passengers complained, but catering staff allegedly ignored them, the reports said.

The case will be heard on June 26 at the Government Guest House in Kozhikode.

Judicial Member K Baijunath of the Human Rights Commission ordered the investigation.