Kerala Human Rights panel registers case over motorcyclist's death

Alappuzha, Nov 24 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has initiated a case on its own, over the death of a motorcyclist caused by alleged negligence, during tree-cutting operations in the state's Pathanamthitta district.

The deceased, identified as Sayed (32), a resident of Thakazhi in Alappuzha, lost his life on Sunday, when his neck became entangled in a rope tied across the road to block vehicles during the tree-cutting work, an official release said.

Commission member V K Beenakumari has instructed the Alappuzha District Police Chief to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report within 15 days, it said.

The case was taken up following media reports.

The accident occurred in Muthur, near Thiruvalla, while Sayed was travelling on his motorcycle with his wife and two children. The rope, which lacked any warning signs or indicators, went unnoticed by Sayed, resulting in the mishap, the release added.

Sayed died on the spot, while his wife and children sustained injuries, the release noted. The commission described the incident as a case of "severe negligence" and called for "accountability." PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK SA