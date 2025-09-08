Kerala: Hundreds of artistes dressed as tigers, leopards dance through streets

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 8 (PTI) Hundreds of artistes, painted and masked as “tigers” and “leopards,” took to the streets of this central district on Monday, dancing to the beat of drum rhythms, officials said.

The performers were part of the annual Pulikali celebration, held here, widely regarded as Kerala’s cultural capital.

Pulikali, or the “tiger dance,” is a traditional folk art performed to mark the culmination of Onam festivities in the district. Participants paint their bodies with tiger stripes, don tiger face masks, and dance to the beats of traditional percussion instruments.

In keeping with tradition, various teams of performers moved through city streets mimicking big cats, interacting with onlookers along the way. A large crowd, including foreign tourists, thronged both sides of the streets to watch the spectacle.

The Pulikali procession also featured several cultural programmes and tableaux, adding to the celebrations.

On Sunday, Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced that the central government had sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each for eight teams participating in the Pulikali Mahotsavam. In a Facebook post, he shared an order from the Ministry of Tourism approving Rs 24 lakh for the event. PTI LGK SSK