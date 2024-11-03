Kerala IAS officer alleges hacking of his WhatsApp number

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (PTI) An IAS officer in Kerala has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his personal WhatsApp number was hacked and used to create a religious group.

Advertisment

Sources said he lodged a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, requesting an inquiry into the incident.

In the controversial WhatsApp group, officers from various communities were added, and the group was named a Hindu community group, a source close to the officer said.

Upon noticing this, the officer immediately lodged a complaint and dismantled the group.

Advertisment

In his complaint, he said that he had not added any officers to the said controversial group. The incident occurred two days ago, sources added. PTI ARM KH