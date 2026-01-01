Kerala: Inquiry ordered after two dialysis patients die at taluk hospital

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 1 (PTI) The Health Department has launched an inquiry after two patients who underwent dialysis at Haripad taluk hospital died recently, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased were Majeed (53) of Puthukkad, Kayamkulam, and Ramachandran (60) of Haripad.

According to Health Department officials, while undergoing dialysis on December 29, both patients developed symptoms such as shivering and vomiting.

Ramachandran, who was admitted to a private hospital, died on December 30.

Majeed was rushed to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital and succumbed on December 31, officials said.

The condition of the other two patients who developed similar symptoms is currently stable.

The Alappuzha District Collector’s office said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Health officials said the operations of the dialysis centre have been suspended.

Relatives of the deceased alleged medical negligence, claiming the patients developed infections during dialysis.

Congress MP K C Venugopal has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George seeking a thorough probe into the incident.