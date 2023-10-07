Kerala is role model for cyber security governance, says Minister Rajeeve

Kochi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Kerala government is capable of providing adequate security to the cyber arena and the state is a role model for cyber security governance, state Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Saturday.

Speaking during the concluding session of the 16th edition of the c0c0n, an international cyber conference organised by the Kerala police, Rajeeve said the government was also providing necessary support to this sector by establishing the Digital University in the state.

"Kerala is a role model for cyber security governance. The state government is capable of providing adequate security to the cyber arena. The government is also providing necessary support to this sector by establishing the Digital University in the state. Kerala is a state where the internet is ensured through K-Fone in every house," he said.

The minister said that c0c0n is a role model for the Indian cyber security sector, which is making the necessary innovations for cyber security.

Speaking at the event as a chief guest, ISRO chairman, S Somanath said the organisation was facing more than 100 cyber attacks daily.

"Apart from the software, ISRO is also going ahead with various tests focusing on the safety of the hardware chips inside the rockets," he said.

The organisers said Somanath also visited the stalls at the venue.

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) Chairman Arun Kumar Sinha, who delivered the keynote address, said there should be widespread awareness among the general public about artificial intelligence, which is "spreading rapidly" in the world.

He also pointed out that in the coming age, the growth of technology will become faster and there is a need for a special authority in the country to develop and control it.

Meanwhile, Team Talon emerged winners of the hacking competition conducted as part of the 16th edition of c0c0n.

Jineesh and Sameeh from UST received the cash prize of Rs one lakh.

The contest was to hack the most number of applications and networks of a fictional company.

The 16th edition of c0c0n, an international cyber safety conference, witnessed this unique contest named 'DOMECTF' which was conducted by Beagle Security and Kerala Police Cyberdome, organisers said in a release.

It said more than 200 teams participated in this 'Capture the Flag' hacking competition where they had to hack the applications and networks of a fictional company called JediCorp. PTI RRT KH