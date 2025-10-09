Kerala IT firms to showcase innovations at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) The Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), a consortium of IT firms in Kerala, on Thursday announced that the state’s IT ecosystem will participate in GITEX Global 2025, a leading technology and startup expo scheduled in Dubai next week.

Under the leadership of the Kerala IT Department and GTECH, a delegation of 28 IT firms will showcase their solutions at the event, occupying a 96‑square‑metre exhibition space, the consortium said.

From October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Kerala IT pavilion will serve as a platform for companies to engage with industry leaders, investors, and buyers from around the world.

Sreekumar V, Secretary of GTECH, expressed optimism about the business prospects this participation could bring.

“We have made all facilities available for the participating companies at GITEX. We expect a lot of business networking to happen there,” he said.

The event, which brings together leaders, innovators, investors, and buyers from over 180 countries, offers a unique platform for Kerala’s IT firms to connect with global players and explore partnerships, GTECH said.

Manu Madhavan, Convenor of the GTECH Business Development Focus Group, underscored the significance of the event for Kerala’s tech ecosystem.

“GITEX Global offers an unparalleled opportunity for our companies to showcase their cutting‑edge solutions and explore new partnerships. It’s a testament to Kerala’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation and technological advancements,” he said.

According to GTECH, the Kerala pavilion will feature a cutting‑edge, modular design blending tradition with modern technology.

“The pavilion is set to offer a state‑of‑the‑art experience, featuring interactive elements that demonstrate Kerala’s advancements in the IT sector. It is designed to reflect Kerala’s technological prowess and attract global attention, positioning the state as a dynamic hub for IT innovation,” the statement said.

With this participation, GTECH aims to strengthen Kerala’s position as an emerging global technology leader and create new avenues for growth in international markets, the statement added.

GTECH is the industry body for Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Management (BPM) organisations in Kerala and works closely with the Government of Kerala to promote accelerated growth of the IT industry in the state. PTI TBA SSK