Kerala: Jackfruit falls on elderly man at hospital; Youth Congress stages protest

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) Youth Congress activists staged a protest after a jackfruit allegedly fell on the head of an elderly man at the Pathanamthitta District General Hospital here, officials said on Thursday.

Officials at the hospital said the incident occurred on Wednesday when Gangadharan Nair (78) of Omalloor reached the hospital.

According to officials, Nair was waiting under a tree near the casualty wing when a jackfruit fell on him.

Nair, who briefly lost consciousness, was immediately attended to by casualty doctors and admitted for further tests.

Hospital authorities said the tree was maintained by the Social Forestry wing of the Forest Department and that a request had been made earlier for its removal.

Nair’s condition is stable and he is likely to be discharged soon, an official said.

Youth Congress activists carried out a protest at the hospital on Thursday morning following the incident.

Youth Congress leader Nahas Pathanamthitta said the incident reflected how the hospital was being managed, alleging that patients coming for treatment were ending up injured.

"This is not an isolated incident. Even during construction work, people were injured after materials fell on them," he said.

He added that, as part of the protest, the Youth Congress would soon distribute helmets to patients and hospital staff for their safety. PTI TBA TBA KH