Kerala, jewel in India's startup crown: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (PTI) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that Kerala’s startup ecosystem has become a "glittering jewel in the crown of India’s fast-growing startup landscape" by demonstrating its prowess in innovation, inventiveness, sustainability and inclusiveness.

Advertisment

Tharoor said this while delivering the key-note address at the Huddle Global 2024, India’s flagship startup conclave organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), on its third and concluding day at Kovalam here, according to a statement issued by KSUM.

The title of his address was "The Elephant That Is Becoming a Tiger: India’s Startup Ecosystem and Tech Entrepreneurship," a clear reference to his book 'The Elephant, the Tiger, and the Cellphone', according to the statement.

While praising the achievements of Kerala’s startup ecosystem, Tharoor, as per the statement, emphasised the need for the state to "streamline its regulatory compliances and procedures to enable the aspirational entrepreneurs to start enterprises, attract capital and grow faster".

Advertisment

Tharoor was quoted as saying, "We need to simplify and streamline regulatory compliances by dismantling the burdensome red tape." He added that as the Indian startup ecosystem progresses, it is crucial to ensure that the growing economic aspirations of young innovators and entrepreneurs are nurtured sustainably and inclusively.

Tharoor said, "When it comes to Kerala’s startup ecosystem, there are a lot of reasons to be bullish about, considering its vibrancy and resonance with venture capital providers, across the verticals." Further, he noted that Kerala’s startups have effectively turned ideas into practical solutions for everyday challenges, demonstrating that everything can be reused and reimagined.

Tharoor added that while the rise of entrepreneurial culture has transformed India from a nation of job-seekers to one that creates jobs, it is paradoxical that growing unemployment has only fueled the entrepreneurial drive among the youth.

Advertisment

He also commended Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) for transforming its flagship startup festival into a significant event that unites a wide range of stakeholders.

"It’s amazing to see a wide range of products, including robotics, home automation, and medical technology, on display at the event," he said. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH