Kerala: Jewellery store employee, two others held for gold theft

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 16 (PTI) An employee of a jewellery store and two others were arrested on Sunday in connection with the theft of 117 sovereigns of gold from a shop in Kattungal, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shivesh, who initially lodged the complaint, his brother Benzil and his friend Shiju.

According to the police, Shivesh, an employee at the jewellery store, has a criminal background and was the mastermind behind the theft.

Investigations revealed that the robbery was carried out according to Shivesh's plan, with Benzil and Shiju executing the theft.

Shivesh had initially reported that two men on a motorcycle had robbed the gold while it was being taken for sale on Saturday. However, during interrogation, police discovered his involvement in the crime.

Shivesh is already facing four criminal cases, including charges under the POCSO Act and robbery, Malappuram SP R Vishwanath said.

He orchestrated the theft with the help of his two accomplices. Having worked at the shop for the past three months, his involvement became evident during the initial inquiry, the SP added.

A detailed investigation is currently underway.