Kerala journalists' union criticises Natesan over remarks on reporter

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI) A journalists' union in Kerala on Thursday criticised a prominent social organisation leader after he described a TV reporter as an extremist, days after an altercation after an event at Sivagiri.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) issued the statement after SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan made the remarks at a press conference in Alappuzha on Friday.

The controversy began on Wednesday when a journalist questioned Natesan about his comments on Malappuram district. Television footage showed Natesan reacting angrily and pushing aside the journalist's microphone, asking him to move away.

At a press conference held on Friday at his residence in Alappuzha, Natesan said the journalist was an extremist and a spokesperson for Muslims.

The SNDP leader claimed that the reporter was an MSF leader and said he had prior information about him.

Natesan also defended his behaviour at Sivagiri, saying the journalist spoke to him in a disrespectful manner.

Reacting to these remarks, KUWJ said labelling a journalist as an extremist and attempting to silence questions was "unacceptable" in a democratic society.

The union said journalists raise questions on behalf of the public and that those in responsible positions must show restraint while dealing with the media.

"The assumption that the media should listen silently and leave without asking questions is against democratic values," KUWJ said in its statement, signed by State President K P Reji and General Secretary Suresh Edappal.

The union warned that repeated conduct of this nature could harm Kerala's social atmosphere and press freedom.

It urged leaders close to Natesan and the SNDP Yogam leadership to intervene and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Earlier, responding to questions from reporters, Natesan said he had information to support his claim and expressed annoyance over repeated questioning.

He asked journalists not to provoke him further and maintained that his reaction was justified.

During the same press conference, Natesan also clarified his earlier remarks regarding the absence of SNDP Yogam educational institutions in Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

He said the organisation has only one unaided college in Malappuram, while the Muslim League runs several aided colleges in the district.

Natesan questioned whether social justice was implemented in the education sector when the League was in power and alleged that efforts were being made to create divisions between communities, warning that such narratives could affect communal harmony. PTI TGB TGB ROH