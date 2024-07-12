Kerala Kalamandalam serves non-vegetarian food to students for the first time in its history

Thrissur (Kerala), Jul 12 (PTI) For the first time in the history of the Kerala Kalamandalam, a premier public institution for the preservation and promotion of the traditional performing arts of the state, non-vegetarian dishes were served at its canteen to students on July 10, on popular demand.

An official at the Deemed-to-be-University said that chicken biryani, prepared at the famous kitchen run by inmates of Viyyur Central Jail, was served to the students on Wednesday.

This marked the first time since its founding in 1930 that food was served to students at the institution which was not just plant-based or dairy-based, according to the official.

Kalamandalam is a residential institution that imparts training in various performance arts, such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Thullal, Kutiyattam (male and female), Panchavadyam, Carnatic music, Mridangam, etc.

The official said the decision to serve meat-based dishes was taken by the university authorities in response to the demand from students to not be restricted to plant-based food.

Initially, a mess committee comprising representatives of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff was formed, and based on student demand it was decided to serve chicken biryani on July 10.

The mess committee is scheduled to meet on July 20, and a decision is expected to be made on serving other meat-based dishes to the students, the official said.

"The food is served free of cost, and non-vegetarian dishes could be served once or twice a month," the officer told PTI.

When asked about the reported opposition from a section of faculty to including meat-based food in the canteen menu, citing concerns that it would affect the health of students who undergo oil therapies as part of their studies, the officer said that no complaints have been received so far.

Kerala Kalamandalam was founded in 1930 by renowned poet Padmabhooshan Vallathol Narayana Menon and his close associate Manakkulam Mukundaraja, under the patronage of Kakkad Karanavappad.

Initially, it was exclusively a training centre for Kathakali.

Situated on the banks of the river Bharathapuzha in Cheruthuruthy village of Thrissur district, Kerala Kalamandalam was declared a Deemed-to-be-University for Art and Culture by the Central government on March 14, 2006.

As a Deemed-to-be-University, Kerala Kalamandalam currently offers graduate, post-graduate, and PhD research programmes, as well as secondary and higher secondary courses, all under one roof. PTI TGB TGB ANE