Kerala Labour Minister urges Centre to grant full labourer status to scheme workers

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI) Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty has urged Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to grant full-fledged labourers' status to scheme-based workers as per central labour laws.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister, Sivankutty highlighted the need to provide rightful entitlements to Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, midday meal workers, and other scheme-based workers.

The Kerala minister said considering the permanent nature of their work, a framework should be developed for their absorption as regular employees with full-service benefits.

A tripartite committee with representation from state governments, worker organisations, and the central government should be constituted to frame a policy for the regularisation and welfare of scheme workers, the letter said.

"Given Kerala's commitment to labour rights and social justice, we urge the central government to take immediate steps to rectify this historical injustice by ensuring that scheme workers receive the legal status and benefits they rightfully deserve," Sivankutty said.

He said Kerala is willing to collaborate with the Centre to formulate a model policy that can be implemented nationwide.

The letter comes amid an ongoing protest by a section of ASHA workers in Kerala, seeking an increase in their honorarium and other benefits.