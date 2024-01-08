Kerala Lalithakala Akademi signs deal to boost state's cultural cooperation with Abu Dhabi

Kochi, Jan 8 (PTI) In an effort to boost cultural ties between Kerala and Abu Dhabi, the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and 'Rizq Art Initiative' (RAI) on Monday signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement to pave new platforms for artists to showcase their skills.

RAI is an independent cultural institution dedicated to facilitating artistic exchange, developing creative practice and disseminating arts and culture from the Global South.

"Artists from both Kerala and Abu Dhabi have got a chance to show their skills in international venues, opening a new stage of cultural exchange and diversified interactions," RAI said in a release.

The agreement was signed between RAI Creative Director Meena Vari and Lalithakala Akademi Secretary N Balamurali in the presence of Rizq Art Initiative's Founder and Executive Director Shafeena Yusuff Ali and Lalithakala Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth.

"The cultural styles are much related to Arab and Kerala. The main objective is to promote these performers and artists of Kerala and to ensure global exposure to them," Shafeena said.

Cheeroth said the move aims to provide artists at all stages of their careers with a supportive ecosystem that nurtures and promotes their creativity.

Shafeena also handed over a Rs two lakh RAI fellowship to artists from Kerala, Mibin Bhaskar and Mohammad Yasir, at the function.

Shafeena said she stepped up to launch this movement after observing the lack of data about renowned artists from India and West Asia.

RAI said it has already taken the initiative and showcased 40 artworks from Lalithakala Akademi in Kochi.

"The artwork of Attingal Ramachandran will be showcased at London in June 2025. It sets stages in Abu Dhabi for 10 artists from Kerala to perform their talents and also ensures a new platform in Kerala for Arab artists. RAI will also facilitate global standards of training for four artists from West Asia, at least four months each year at the headquarters of Rizq Art Initiative," she said. PTI RRT RRT ANE