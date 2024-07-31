Kerala landslide: Odisha doctor’s body recovered, another missing

Bhubaneswar, Jul 31 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday said the body of one of the two missing persons from the state has been found in landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala.

"Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief upon receiving the news that Dr. Bishnu Prasad Chinara's body has been recovered," the CMO said in a statement, adding that Majhi has conveyed his condolences to the family. The Chief Minister has also directed the SRC to stay in touch with the Kerala government.

Two doctors from Odisha, Bishnu Prasad Chinara and Swadhin Panda were missing since the landslide incident in the southern state.

This was stated by Odisha’s revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari. “It is informed that the body found belongs to Bishnu Prasad Chinara. After further identification and formalities, arrangements will be made to bring the body to Odisha,” the minister said.

The minister also informed that two other women accompanying them were found injured and hospitalized in stable condition.

While the other doctor is still missing, a team from Odisha is being sent to Kerala, the minister said.

Pujari said that Dr Chinara’s wife Priyadarshini Pal is found to be injured and being treated at a hospital. Another woman Sikruti Mohapatra from Odisha is also found admitted at hospital and her condition is stable.

“I pray before Lord Jagannath that the missing doctor Swadhin Panda and two other injured women getting treatment, will return to the state soon,” Pujari said adding that the state government was in touch with their counterparts in Kerala to get more information.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner is also in touch with disaster management authority of Kerala. “We have also contacted Odia officers there. A lot of people are still trapped under debris and armed forces are continuing with the rescue operations,” he said.

The minister said that deceased doctor, his wife and another doctor and a woman, who is a nursing teacher, were on a vacation in Wayanad when the landslides took place.

Pujari said that the state government department and the district administration have reached out to the families and updating them on the situation.

He said Chinara and his wife Priyadarshini Pal hailed from Choudwar Housing Board colony in Cuttack.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief after receiving the information that the body of Dr. Bishnu Prasad Chinara, among the two missing in the Kerala landslide, has been recovered,” the CMO said in a statement adding that Majhi has conveyed his condolence to the family of the deceased doctor. Chief Minister Majhi has also directed the SRC to stay in touch with the Kerala government.

PTI AAM AAM MNB