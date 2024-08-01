Kerala landslides: 190 people dead, 206 missing, says minister K Rajan

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 1 (PTI) As many as 190 people have died and over 200 are missing in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district two days ago, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said on Thursday evening.

At a press conference here, Rajan said that a lot of body parts have been recovered from the areas hit by the landslides as well as the Chaliyar river, and that genetic tests would have to be done to identify whom the remains belonged to.

The minister said that 1,300 personnel from various agencies and the armed forces carried out joint search-and-rescue operations in the area, braving the rains, winds and difficult terrain and without the help of heavy machinery.

"Now the Bailey Bridge has been built and we are now able to send the heavy machinery across to assist in the search-and-rescue operations," Rajan said.

He also said that 9,328 people have been relocated to 91 relief camps in the district.

Of these, 2,328 people from 578 families displaced due to the landslides at Chooralmala and Meppadi have been moved to nine relief camps, he said.

On Friday, the police, local volunteers, navy, coast guard and the forest department will also be carrying out a search for bodies along the Chaliyar river, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said that 143 bodies and body parts found from the portion of Chaliyar river flowing through Malappuram have been brought to Wayanad.

So far, 58 bodies and 95 body parts have been recovered from Malappuram district, it said.

The Wayanad district administration said in a statement that the 190 persons dead include 27 children and 76 women.

It also said that 279 autopsies, including of body parts, have been completed and as many as 107 bodies have been identified.

It also said that till now 100 body parts have been found from below the debris.

The district administration further said that 225 people were admitted to hospitals from the disaster-hit areas and 96 of them are still undergoing treatment.

Several people remain missing and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings looking for survivors or bodies. PTI HMP HMP ANE