Kerala landslides: 195 people dead, says Wayanad district Collector

Wayanad (Kerala): As many as 195 people have died in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district two days ago, District Collector Meghashree D R said on Friday.

The Collector said that besides the 195 bodies recovered, many body parts have also been collected which are in the process of being identified through genetic testing.

Earlier in the day, Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said that approximately 300 people were still missing.

Till Thursday night, 190 bodies were recovered and they included 76 women and 27 children, according to the district administration.

It had also said that 143 bodies and body parts found from a portion of Chaliyar river flowing through Malappuram were brought to Wayanad.

Besides that, 279 autopsies, including that of body parts, had been completed and as many as 107 bodies had been identified, it had said a day ago.

The district administration had also said that 9,328 people have been relocated to 91 relief camps in Wayanad.

Several people remain missing and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings looking for survivors or bodies.