Kerala landslides: A K Antony urges people to contribute to CMDRF

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress veteran A K Antony on Wednesday urged people to contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Wayanad landslide tragedy.

He said he had contributed remarkable amounts during floods and such natural calamities in the past when he was a member of Parliament.

Though he was not able to contribute a huge amount this time, a cheque for Rs 50,000 would be handed over to the CMDRF on Wednesday, the former Defence Minister said.

The landslides that had rocked the hamlets of Wayanad were an unprecedented tragedy in the history of the southern state, he said.

"Setting aside politics and other differences, everybody should contribute generously to the CMDRF for the rehabilitation of the families who have been left there after the calamity," Antony told reporters here.

The leader also noted that the exact figures of those dead in the landslides were yet to be known and that the affected people should be rehabilitated.