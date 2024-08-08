Kerala landslides: Army partially withdraws from disaster-hit areas in Wayanad

Wayanad: Nine days after the massive landslides hit this north Kerala district killing hundreds, the Army, which led the search and rescue operations and also built the Bailey bridge to connect areas isolated in the disaster, on Thursday decided to partially withdraw from here.

The Army's decision to partially withdraw from the operations was announced by state PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas who said the force fulfilled its duty and thanked them for their service.

Riyas said the 190-foot long Bailey bridge built in a record time by the Army was instrumental in intensifying the search and rescue operations in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas which were devastated in the disaster and isolated completely.

The Minister told reporters at the District Collectorate here it was painful to see them leave as everyone worked together, "like one body and mind", all these days.

He said that the Army came at a time of distress and therefore, there was an emotional difficulty in bidding them farewell.

"But, they have fulfilled their duty completely. They ensured that no lives were lost after their arrival. They have many other responsibilities as well. I realise that. So we thank them for their services," Riyas said, after which mementos were handed over to the Army officers present at the press briefing.

One of the Army officers present there said that they were not leaving completely as a small contingent will remain in the area to maintain the Bailey bridge and to assist with the search operations in difficult to access areas deep in the forests along the Chaliyar river.

"Though we are leaving, our hearts are with the people of Kerala, Wayanad and Meppadi particularly. We are thankful to the ministers, local administration, the police and emergency service personnel as well as the people for all their support," the officer told reporters.

Several contingents of the Army arrived in Wayanad after the landslides wiped away several parts of the hill district on July 30.