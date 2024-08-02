Wayanad landslides: Death toll mounts to 195, 300 people still missing

Wayanad: The death toll from the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district continued to rise as rescuers, braving rains and challenging terrain, searched for around 300 people still missing on the fourth day of the incident.

"The death toll from landslides has risen to 195," Wayanad District Collector Meghashree D R said on Friday.

Fears grew that the death toll would climb higher, as authorities reported that many more body parts had been collected, with genetic testing underway to identify the remains.

Earlier in the day, Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said 300 people were still missing.

"Based on the information we have received till now, approximately around 300 people are still missing. However, the Revenue Department is still collating the details. Within one or two days we will be able to get a final picture," Kumar said.

The search and rescue operations by 40 teams that got underway early morning received an impetus due to the completion of the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge. The structure will enable the movement of heavy machinery, including excavators, and ambulances to the worst-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets.

A Defence source said Columns with dog squads commenced search operations at 7 am. Search operations were planned based on local interest.

Officials said the 40 teams are conducting search operations in six zones of the landslides-hit areas -- Attamala and Aaranmala (first), Mundakkai (second), Punchirimattam (third), Vellarimala village (fourth), GVHSS Vellarimala (fifth), and riverbank (sixth).

The joint teams include personnel from the Army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and MEG along with three locals and one forest department employee.

In addition to this, a three-pronged search operation has also been launched, focusing on the Chaliyar river.

The eight police stations, along the 40-km stretch of Chaliyar, have joined forces with local swimming experts to search the river for bodies that may have flown downstream or trapped along the riverbanks.

Simultaneously, another search operation is being conducted using a police helicopter.

Besides this, the Coast Guard, Navy, and Forest Department also jointly conducted a search operation focusing on the riverbanks and areas where bodies may be trapped.

The District Collector said GPS coordinates from aerial drone pictures and cell phones, including the last location of people who lived in the landslide-hit areas, have been used to identify spots where search and rescue operations can be focused.

She also said that aerial photographs taken by drones have helped identify GPS coordinates of specific search locations.

"We mapped these data and gave it to all the teams so that the search and rescue operations can proceed efficiently and speedily," the Collector said.

According to official sources, the extent of human loss will emerge when rescuers clear houses covered by debris and wooden logs using heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, the rescue workers on Friday found a family of four isolated in an area near Padavetti Kunnu.

The family--comprising two males and as many females, was isolated after the landslide cut off their house from the rest of the region.

A Defence PRO said the family will be airlifted.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan, a day ago, had said a drone-based radar from Delhi would arrive on Saturday to locate bodies buried in the mud.

He also said that currently, six dogs are assisting in the search operation and four more will join from Tamil Nadu.

Amidst the despair, an elderly tea stall owner from Kollam, Subaida, has exemplified the expression of humanity. She selflessly donated her meagre earnings and welfare pension to help those who lost everything in the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad.

Hailing from Pallithottam in Kollam district, Subaida runs a small tea shop to make ends meet for herself and her husband. She donated Rs 10,000 to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The amount comprises her small earnings from the tea stall and the welfare pensions received by the couple.

"I had withdrawn the amount from the bank a few days ago to repay the interest on a loan. But then we saw on TV that contributions were being sought from everyone to help those who lost everything in the Wayanad landslides.

"My husband immediately asked me to go and give the money to the Collector. He said the interest payments could wait, as giving aid was more important. So, I went and deposited the money at the collectorate here. I cannot go to Wayanad and help out in person," she said.