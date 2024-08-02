Wayanad landslides: Elderly tea stall owner in Kollam donates earnings, pension to relief fund

Kollam (Kerala): Amidst businessmen, celebrities and institutions offering lakhs and crores of rupees to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, an elderly tea stall owner from this south Kerala district selflessly donated her meagre earnings and welfare pension towards helping those who lost everything in the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad and claimed 190 lives.

Subaida, from Pallithottam in Kollam district, who runs a small tea shop to make ends meet for herself and her husband has donated Rs 10,000 to the CMDRF.

The amount comprises the meagre earnings from her tea stall and the welfare pensions received by the couple.

"I had taken out the amount from the bank a few days ago to repay the interest of a loan. But then we saw on the TV that contributions were being sought from everyone to help those who lost everything (in the Wayanad landslides).

"My husband immediately asked me to go and give the money to the Collector. He said the interest payments can wait as giving aid was more important. So I went and deposited the money at the collectorate here. I cannot go to Wayanad and help out," she told a TV channel.

Subaida further said that if she just accumulated the money and something happens to her, then neither can the interest be paid nor can anyone be helped using the amount.

"It is better this way," she added.

This is not the first time she has selflessly given away money to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

She had earlier sold off her four goats to donate money for flood relief efforts, she said.

However, there are many who criticised her selfless action, she said.

"Ever since people heard about what I did, many came here and said why have you given your money to the crooks? They said I could have given money to people here. Is it more important to give money to people here or help those there (in Wayanad)? she asked.