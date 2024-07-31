Kerala landslides: Govt school students volunteer tirelessly in relief camps

Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 31 (PTI) Students from a Government Higher Secondary School at Meppadi here are tirelessly volunteering in the relief camps, working diligently to assist survivors of the massive landslides which hit the high-range district with food and supplies.

School teachers are also playing a crucial role, motivating and supporting the students, many of whom are part of the NSS and NCC programmes, in their efforts.

Despite the immense struggles and losses these survivors have faced, the selfless efforts of the students are highly commendable.

They are not only providing physical assistance but also offering emotional support, helping survivors cope both mentally and physically.

"The people residing here are our friends and their families. We are deeply saddened by this incident, but I am happy to help," Aldriya, a student volunteer, told PTI.

Ananthamegha, another student, emphasized, "As NCC volunteers, we are committed to working hand in hand here. It’s not just the NSS and NCC; other students from our school are also volunteering." Melbin, a student of GHSS, added, "We are helping the people by sorting the clothes that have arrived for them." Mini, a teacher at GHSS Meppadi, said they were doing all that they could for the people and were praying for Wayanad.

"This is a tragedy. We are all sad. All are not allowed here, there are restrictions here. It’s a lot of emotional drama. We are consoling them, giving love and affection. How to rehabilitate them? It’s a very, very difficult situation to overcome.

"We are doing what we can. It's very little, but we are doing what we can. Students are sorting the clothes and helping them. We lost a few students, we don't know where they are (not traceable). There are six rooms in higher secondary and more rooms in high school. Maybe around 1,000 people are here in this camp. We are praying for them. Everyone in the world is praying for Kerala, Wayanad," she said.