Kerala landslides: Missing Bihar man was slated to get married in Oct-Nov

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 3 (PTI) Hailing from Bihar, Renjith came to this north Kerala district to earn some money before his wedding in October-November this year, but nature had other plans as he is among the over 200 people missing in the massive landslides that hit this region on Tuesday.

Now, his cousin brother, Ravi Kumar, has arrived here in search of Renjith.

Kumar told a TV channel on Saturday that his cousin was one among six Bihar residents working in the landslide-hit area. "Of them, two are fine. The body of a woman was found. The remaining three, including Renjith, are missing," he said.

Teary-eyed, Kumar further said that he had advised his cousin not to go to Wayanad for work as it was raining heavily there.

"His (Renjith) marriage was fixed. He was to get married in October-November. He said he wanted to earn some money before his marriage and came here. But, nature had other plans," Kumar said, struggling not to break into tears.

Kumar said he got a lot of help from the Kerala government and the local people in his search for his cousin.

"They have given me food and a place to stay. They are looking after me. But I have no idea yet about what happened to Renjith," he said. PTI HMP HMP KH