Kerala: Last outpost of religious harmony, coexistence and brotherhood, says CM Vijayan

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 25 (PTI) Kerala is the last outpost of religious harmony, coexistence and brotherhood, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday and urged the cultural leaders to combat communalism and fascism in the country.

Vijayan said the cultural history of the country was rich with diversity. Its democracy will slip into fascism when a culture of uniformity is imposed, he added.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a Face-to-Face Programme with people from the culture sector in the state as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas, government's public outreach programme.

He said democracy slips into fascism when a culture of uniformity such as one language, one culture, one religion, are imposed and added that the spirit of federalism should be protected in the cultural sector as well.

"Kerala is the last outpost of religious harmony, coexistence and brotherhood. It must not be lost. We must be able to strengthen the emotion that is India while preserving the innate culture of Kerala," the Left leader said.

He said during the deliberations on the future of Kerala, the opinions of those from the cultural field should be considered with utmost importance.

"Effective intervention from the cultural sector is essential to combating the destructive communalism that is gaining ground in contemporary India," Vijayan said.

He said it was political and cultural brotherhood that has made Kerala what it is today.

"If art and the artist want to survive, if the writings and the writers need to survive, we need to combat the forces that destroy the very foundation of unity among the people. There is no point in talking about freedom of expression once fascism reaches our doorstep," he added.

Vijayan said Kerala has a Leftist mindset which has led to the development and high standard of living which is better than most of the states.

The Chief Minister also listed out the various initiatives taken by the Left government to protect and promote the art and culture in the state. PTI RRT RRT SS