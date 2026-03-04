Kerala launches ‘Auticare Blue Room’ VR training for children with disabilities

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday said a major initiative to provide specialised training and skill development for children with disabilities has been launched at the SIMC here.

The initiative—‘Auticare Blue Room’—was set up at the State Institute for the Mentally Challenged (SIMC), the minister said in a Facebook post.

He added that, under the initiative, children will be able to experience the 3D world in a safe and controlled environment using virtual reality.

"This training, which integrates vision, hearing, and touch, will go a long way in boosting the confidence of our children and making them self-sufficient," Sivankutty said in his post.

The government's goal is to provide world-class facilities for the children and bring them to the forefront, the minister said, adding that the initiative marks an important milestone in that direction.