Kerala launches basketball league, BLK; first season in May-June

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI) In a significant step to strengthen India's basketball ecosystem, Kerala has launched a franchise-based youth league, BLK, which is aimed at creating a pathway for emerging talent in the sport at the national level.

The Basketball League Kerala (BLK) will focus on systematic talent identification and long-term player development, a Kerala Basketball Association (KBA) release said on Wednesday.

The league was inaugurated here by state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman.

In his inaugural speech, the minister said league format competitions are essential for identifying potential across sports disciplines, according to the release.

He also said while Kerala has a strong base of basketball players and followers, opportunities have traditionally been limited.

The inaugural season will be held from May 27 to June 6 at the Regional Sports Centre, Kochi, and the 10-day league will feature 72 matches, making it the most extensive youth-focused basketball competition in the country, the release added.

"Six city-based franchises -- Trivandrum Capitals, Kottayam Bisons, Alappuzha Dolphins, Kochi Stallions, Thrissur Tuskers and Calicut Warriors -- will compete in the first season," it said.

The league's official anthem and mascot, Duncan, were also unveiled at the launch.

BLK is not conceived as a standalone tournament and will operate as a comprehensive development programme covering under-14 and under-19 boys and girls categories, the release said.

"The structure includes online registration, district-level skill challenges, regional trials and a digital auction system, aligning the league with modern sports management practices seen at the national level," it added.