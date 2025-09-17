Kerala launches 'CM With Me' citizen connect drive

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Wednesday cleared a new initiative aimed at drawing people closer to it, with assembly elections due next year.

The scheme, called "Chief Minister With Me" (Mukhyamantri Ennodoppam), will set up a citizen connect centre to act as a bridge between the public and the state leadership.

According to an official statement issued after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the platform is designed to strengthen two-way communication, gather feedback from communities and address local problems more quickly.

The government described it as a "transparent and innovative" system that would reach across all sections of society.

It also underlined that people are not just recipients of welfare schemes, but active partners in shaping Kerala's future.

The government said the initiative aims to make it more open, accountable and closer to everyday life. PTI TGB KH