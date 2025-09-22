Kerala launches first insurance scheme for expatriates

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI) Kerala on Monday rolled out India's first health and accident insurance scheme designed exclusively for expatriates, a group long seen as the backbone of the state's economy.

The plan, called Norka Care, was launched under the state-run Norka Roots agency. It will be available from November 1, Kerala Piravi Day, which marks the state's formation.

In a Facebook post after launching the programme at a function here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said this long-awaited scheme for expatriates underscores the state government's commitment to the safety and welfare of Keralite expatriates across the world.

"All Keralite expatriates around the world holding NORKA ID cards, as well as students from Kerala pursuing studies abroad, will come under its coverage. Under this scheme, members will receive health insurance coverage worth Rs 5 lakh and accident insurance coverage worth Rs 10 lakh," Vijayan said.

Compared to existing insurance schemes, the lower premium rates are the biggest attraction of this scheme, he said.

"Moreover, coverage will also be provided for pre-existing illnesses and treatments without any waiting period. Through this scheme, cashless treatment will be available at more than 500 hospitals in Kerala and over 16,000 hospitals across the country," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan said by including leading hospitals in India in this scheme, expatriates and their families residing in other states will also be assured of treatment in their place of residence itself.

"Currently, this service is available only within the country, but the government will make necessary efforts to expand the scheme in the future to hospitals in GCC countries as well." The CM said the global registration drive for this scheme will take place from today until October 22.

"All Keralite expatriates across the world are urged to make the best use of this opportunity," Vijayan said.