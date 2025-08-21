Kerala launches logo for Global Ayyappa Sangamam to be held at Pampa next month

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (PTI) Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Thursday unveiled the logo of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, which will take place at Pampa in Pathanamthitta district on September 20.

The event, organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) with the support of the state government, aims to bring together devotees and organisations from across the world with an interest in the development of Sabarimala.

TDB president P S Prasanth said the summit is intended to showcase Sabarimala's message of equality and its guiding principle of Thathvamasi—meaning "you are that"—which promotes non-discrimination.

A state-approved master plan for Sabarimala's development will also be presented at the meeting to seek views from the participants, he added. Several sessions are planned as part of the programme.

Vasavan said the Sangamam is being held as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board's platinum jubilee celebrations this year.

Representatives from national and international organisations that bring Ayyappa pilgrims to Sabarimala will be invited, along with delegates from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and other states.

An online portal will be launched for registrations, and around 3,000 participants are expected.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the meet.

Under the master plan, Rs 773 crore has been earmarked for Sabarimala's development, with Rs 200 crore each allocated for works in Pampa and Nilakkal.

The projects, prepared by the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, will be carried out in three phases.

"The summit will also look into gaps in current pilgrim facilities," Vasavan said, adding that the government's main goal is to provide better amenities for devotees and position Sabarimala as a global spiritual tourism hub. PTI TBA TGB SSK