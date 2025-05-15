Kerala lawyer accused of assaulting female junior colleague caught

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (PTI) A senior lawyer in a court here, accused of brutally assaulting his female junior colleague, was caught by police on Thursday hours after he moved a plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case in which he is booked for non-bailable offences.

An officer of Vanchiyoor police station, where a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against advocate Beylin Das, said that the lawyer was in custody and the process to formally record his arrest was going on.

Earlier, advocate Dileep Sathyan, who is representing Das, said that the anticipatory bail plea was filed in the sessions court here during the day.

During the day, the family of the assaulted female advocate -- Shyamily -- claimed that the senior lawyer was being helped to escape from the law.

The woman's family also rejected the allegation that she had assaulted the senior lawyer and claimed that it was an attempt at establishing grounds for Das to obtain anticipatory bail.

One of the senior members of the Bar Association of the Vanchiyoor court reportedly alleged that Shyamily had hit Das.

Shyamily, on Wednesday, had said that she would take all legal steps to ensure he is not allowed to practice law in the future.

She had also expressed satisfaction with the police investigation so far and hoped that her senior, Das, would be arrested soon.

The Kerala Bar Council on Wednesday had said that Das, for now, has been barred from practicing law in view of the "shameful" act by him.

Shyamily has claimed that Das had beaten her once earlier when she was five months pregnant.

"He (Beylin) gets angry very quickly if we question anything he says or does. He had hit me earlier when I questioned his behaviour of throwing files at me. This time too, he got angry over an internal matter and assaulted me," she had claimed.

The accused lawyer was unavailable for comment.