Kerala leading in Ease of Doing Business through collective action, says Minister Rajesh

Kochi, Jan 17 (PTI) The collective efforts of various government departments, along with a healthy sense of competition among them, have boosted Kerala to be in the forefront of the Ease of Doing Business index, state Minister M B Rajesh said on Saturday.

He was speaking while inaugurating a seminar on "Practical Implementation and Governance of Ease of Doing Business at the Grassroots Level" at the India International Industrial Expo, held here.

The Local Self-Government Department has played a significant role in achieving this milestone, a statement said quoting him.

"It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to resolve the majority of suggestions and issues previously raised regarding changes needed in local bodies," the Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise said.

To eliminate delays in obtaining licenses, applications like K-SMART and K-SWIFT have been introduced, the minister detailed.

Furthermore, comprehensive amendments to municipal and building construction rules have been implemented to further support industries.

"The government's goal is to leverage our progress in Ease of Doing Business to ultimately make Kerala a leader in Ease of Living," Rajesh added.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev also visited the venue to witness the expo.

The Industrial Expo organised by the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) and Metromart, in collaboration with the Kerala Industries Department and the Union Ministry of MSME would conclude on Sunday.

At the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the Industrial Mega Summit expected to be attended by over 10,000 KSSIA members from all 14 districts of Kerala, the statement added. PTI LGK KH