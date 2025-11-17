Kerala local body poll: Ruling LDF manifesto promises house, food and education to all

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (PTI) The ruling LDF in Kerala on Monday released its election manifesto for the upcoming local body elections, with promises to eradicate poverty completely and to assure housing, food, education, and treatment for all.

As per the manifesto, an action plan is being formulated and implemented by the Left regime to create employment opportunities in Kerala in line with the expectations of the youth.

As the two-phased LSGD polls are just a few weeks away, the LDF's manifesto promised welfare and development for all.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor T P Ramakrishnan, CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri, Antony Raju MLA and so on were among prominent leaders who were present at the CPI(M) headquarters, AKG Centre, here while the document was released.

An unprecedented infrastructure development is taking place in Kerala through KIIFB, the manifesto said, adding that reforms are also being implemented to bring the higher education sector to the forefront in the country, just like the case of school education.

"Decentralisation of power is an integral part of the new development strategy. Through this, the Left Democratic Front is committed to ensuring greater public participation in governance, regional economic development and public welfare," it said.

According to the manifesto, 64,000 families had already been brought out of extreme poverty. In a similar way, poverty would also be completely eradicated from the state after identifying the deserved beneficiaries, it said.

Steps would be taken to ensure housing, food, education and treatment for all, it added. The Left manifesto also has sharp remarks against the Congress and the BJP.

The BJP came to power at the Centre and is trying to retain it by creating communal polarisation in the country, the manifesto alleged, and accused the Congress of being unable to oppose this without compromise. PTI LGK ADB