Kerala Lok Bhavan's Dec 25 event draws flak from Labour Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday strongly criticised the decision to hold special programmes at Lok Bhavan on Christmas Day, alleging that employees were effectively denied a holiday on a major festival.

The minister made the remarks after Lok Bhavan observed Good Governance Day on December 25 to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sivankutty, who also holds the Labour portfolio, alleged that staff were asked to report for duty on Christmas.

He described the move as "highly objectionable" and contrary to the principles of labour justice.

Sivankutty said the action appeared to be part of a broader pattern, referring to earlier orders issued in Uttar Pradesh, including those denying holidays to schools.

He said the subsequent clarification by Lok Bhavan authorities -- that participation in the programme was "optional" -- was an attempt to mislead the public after the issue triggered controversy.

"As long as instructions come from senior officials, 'optional' remains only in name," the minister said, adding that asking employees to attend office on a major religious festival was undemocratic.

He further said that using an internationally celebrated festival day for official programmes challenged India's secular values and stressed that such practices must be corrected.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Bhavan said in a press release that an "unnecessary controversy" was being created over the observance of Good Governance Day on December 25.

It had maintained that participation by Lok Bhavan staff in the function was optional. PTI TGB TGB ROH