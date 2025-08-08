Kerala LoP alleges voter fraud in Thrissur LS constituency

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 8 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Friday alleged large-scale voter fraud in Kerala's Thrissur constituency, where the BJP secured its first-ever Lok Sabha seat in the state during the 2024 general elections.

"The alleged rigging that took place in Thrissur and other parliamentary constituencies must be investigated. Numerous complaints have been raised in Thrissur against the Sangh Parivar for adding votes through illegal means. The UDF will consider taking legal action regarding this," the Congress leader told reporters in Pazhayannur, near here.

Thrissur saw a historic win for the BJP in 2024, with actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi defeating both the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led UDF. The result shocked many in a state where the BJP has traditionally had limited influence.

The BJP is yet to respond to Satheesan's allegations.

Satheesan made the remarks a day after his party leader Rahul Gandhi alleged widespread manipulation of the electoral process and tampering of voters’ lists in multiple states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

Gandhi claimed that there had been "vote chori" (vote theft) involving 1,00,250 votes in a Karnataka constituency, including 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 voters with fake or invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk or single-address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photographs, and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 for new voter registration.

At a press conference held at the AICC’s Indira Bhawan headquarters on Thursday, he presented details of the alleged poll fraud.

Satheesan said Rahul Gandhi had made the revelations with evidence, clarity, and confidence.

"There is no doubt that the people of India will stand with Rahul Gandhi in his fight against dictatorship, fascism, and communalism," he said. PTI TGB ROH