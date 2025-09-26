Kerala LoP Satheesan claims Congress has secular stance, denies rift with NSS and SNDP

Kannur (Kerala), Sep 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said on Friday that the Congress maintains a secular position in the state.

He was responding to reporters’ questions on Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s recent remarks that he trusted the LDF government on the Sabarimala issue.

Satheesan said there were no issues between the Congress and community organisations like NSS or the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam.

“We have good relations with NSS and SNDP. But at the same time, we will oppose both majority and minority communalism. Those who promote communalism will be opposed. That is our secular position, and we are ready to bear any losses for it,” he said.

He asserted that his party would not compromise on its values. “We will not sell our secular stance for temporary gains. People of both the old and new generations will stand with Congress on this. We will oppose anyone who propagates communalism,” he said.

On CPI(M)’s allegation that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) influences Congress and the UDF, Satheesan said it was the Left party that once sought to bring the IUML into the LDF fold.

“CPI(M) itself has declared the League a secular party. Now they claim it is communal, even while the Indian National League (INL), which opposes the League’s secular stand, is with the LDF,” he said.

He also dismissed reports of any misunderstanding with NSS and SNDP.

At the same time, he criticised the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board in support of the state government, calling it a "failure".

UDF convenor Adoor Prakash also reiterated that the front maintained good relations with the NSS. “We will coordinate with NSS and discuss matters. Based on its ‘equidistant’ stance (towards the political parties), we expect a favourable decision for UDF from them soon,” he said.

NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair, who has long maintained an ‘equidistant’ approach towards the LDF and UDF, had recently stated in multiple interviews that he trusted the government on the Sabarimala issue, which had assured the community that the age-old rituals in the hill shrine would be preserved.

While criticising the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for its "inaction" after the Supreme Court verdict allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, he also took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party appeared uninterested in Hindu votes.