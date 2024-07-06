Kerala LoP Satheesan's vehicle involved in accident

Kasaragod (Kerala), Jul 6 (PTI) The vehicle in which Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan was travelling from Kannur to Kasaragod was involved in an accident here on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by Satheesan, the accident occurred when the cars in front of the police pilot jeep accompanying his vehicle braked suddenly to avoid hitting another car that came out of a roadside petrol pump.

It was raining heavily, and the police jeep hit the car ahead and Satheesan's vehicle hit the jeep from behind.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.

Satheesan said he posted the details on Facebook as people were calling him to enquire about his health after hearing of the accident from news reports.

He thanked everyone who were concerned about him and said that he travelled to the Kollur Mookambika temple in another vehicle.