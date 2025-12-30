Kerala lottery artwork sparks row; department denies religious insult

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) A controversy has broken out in Kerala over the artwork used on the SK 34 "Suvarna Kerala" state lottery ticket, with the BJP accusing the state government of hurting religious sentiments, an allegation strongly denied by the Lottery Department.

State BJP general secretary S Suresh raised the issue in a Facebook post, alleging that the artwork insulted Hindu beliefs.

"Whatever the religion may be, faith should not be insulted," he said, accusing the Left government of mocking Hindu symbols and calling for protests.

Responding to the criticism, the Kerala State Lottery Department issued a clarification through a Facebook post, stating that the artwork was not intended to depict or misuse any religious symbols.

According to the department, the artwork used on lottery tickets is selected under an agreement with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, which provides paintings by different artists for publication.

It said that hundreds of such artworks have already been featured on state lottery tickets over the years.

The department said the painting used for the SK 34 Suvarna Kerala lottery, scheduled for draw on January 2, 2026, was also sourced from the Lalithakala Akademi.

It added that, on examination, no religious symbols or distorted representations of such symbols were found in the artwork.

"As the painting is abstract in nature, it is not possible to clearly define or interpret the forms shown in it," it said.

The Lottery Department further clarified that it had not displayed or misused any religious symbols in any manner, and urged people to avoid what it called "misinterpretations".

It also appealed for cooperation, noting that the state lottery system provides livelihood and support to lakhs of ordinary people. PTI TGB TGB SA