Kerala: Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan wins 2024 Swadeshabhimani Kesari Award

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The Kerala government has announced senior journalist Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan as the winner of the 2024 Swadeshabhimani Kesari Award, one of the state’s highest honours in journalism.

"He was selected for his comprehensive contributions to the media," Information and Public Relations Special Secretary T V Subhash said in a statement on Wednesday.

The award will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a ceremony on February 5 at 6 pm at the Durbar Hall of the secretariat.

Gopalakrishnan will receive Rs 100,000 in prize money, a sculpture designed by renowned artist Kanayi Kunhiraman, and a citation, the statement said.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Gopalakrishnan is a senior Malayalam journalist and the author of several books on history.

He holds a postgraduate degree in history and has worked with the newspaper Mathrubhumi as a news editor and special correspondent.

He is also known for his popular column Nagarappazhama, which was later published as a book.

The award winner was selected by a jury consisting of renowned poet Ezhachery Ramachandran, former MP T N Seema, and academician M V Narayanan.