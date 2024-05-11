Kerala man abandons bed-ridden father in rented house

Kochi, May 11 (PTI) A bedridden, elderly man was found abandoned by his son in a rented house without food and medicine for two days in Tripunithura in Kochi on Saturday.

The 70-year-old man, Shanmughan, was found in a room by the house-owner and neighbours, who later informed the police about his plight.

They also served him food and water and took steps to provide him emergency medical care.

The other household articles were found shifted from the rented house by the son and his family but the father and his medical equipment were left there, local people said.

As the media widely reported the news, authorities shifted the bedridden man to the nearby taluk hospital.

The State Human Rights Commission swiftly intervened in the matter and registered a case on its own based on media reports.

Commission Member V K Beena Kumari directed the Tripunithura station house officer to submit a report within 10 days in this regard after conducting a probe.

Health and Social Justice Minister Veena George said Shanmughan would be provided adequate treatment and care.

"He is now shifted to the Tripunithura taluk hospital. Further care would be ensured with the support of the Social Justice Department," he said.

Tripunithura police said they would soon register a case against the son who abandoned the father.

The son was reportedly travelling to Velankanni along with his wife and children. PTI LGK SS