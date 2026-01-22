Kerala: Man arrested after ramming jeep into police vehicle

Kollam (Kerala), Jan 22 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a man who had gone into hiding after allegedly ramming his jeep into a police vehicle, injuring three personnel, officials said.

The man has been identified as Devan, who was taken into custody from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, where he had been hiding in a house.

According to officials, on the night of January 19, Devan had arrived at a temple in Pidavoor with his dog in connection with an event. Following a complaint from the temple authorities, police arrived and asked him to return home.

Agitated over the police action, Devan allegedly returned to the temple and threatened to set fire to vehicles parked there by pouring petrol, an official said.

Police again reached the spot and attempted to dissuade him. However, Devan allegedly drove his jeep into a police vehicle three times, causing significant damage.

Three police officers were injured in the incident, officials added.

After the incident, Devan absconded and reportedly cut his hair and trimmed his beard to evade arrest. He was later traced and apprehended in Tenkasi and brought to the Pathanapuram police station, an officer said.

Police officials said Devan is involved in multiple criminal cases. PTI TBA SSK